Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

Rethinking America’s policies toward China is one area that has bipartisan support in Washington these days. China’s emergence as an economic superpower on the world stage — coupled with its aggressive stance toward Hong Kong, Taiwan and anything resembling human rights — has Asia experts examining how tough the U.S. should be. A new administration provides a window of opportunity to change directions. Michael Beckley, author of “Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower,” talks with CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller on this episode.

Show Notes:

The post CQ Future: US-China relations appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-future/cq-future-us-china-relations/