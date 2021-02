Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 17:56 Hits: 5

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) fiercely defended former President Trump during a press conference on Friday, arguing that the Republican Party “belongs to him.” The comments from Greene — whom Congress voted to remove from her committee...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537546-greene-republican-party-belongs-to-trump