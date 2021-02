Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:26 Hits: 13

The House on Friday approved the Senate-amended budget resolution, setting in place the process to passĀ President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan without the need for GOP support.The bill passed 219-209Ā ...

