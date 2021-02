Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 18:13 Hits: 1

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) said she is open to the possibility of running for Florida governor or one of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate in 2022. “I certainly would not talk about any private conversations that I’m having,” Demings...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537367-demings-keeping-the-door-open-on-possible-florida-senate-governor-run-in-2022