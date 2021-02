Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 7

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had her committee assignments stripped away on Thursday by House Democrats and even several of her GOP colleagues.The first-term congresswoman earlier made a floor speech in which she claimed she had ceased to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/the-memo/537465-the-memo-marjorie-taylor-greene-wont-slink-away