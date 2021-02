Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 20:51 Hits: 2

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was granted a concealed carry permit in D.C., police Chief Robert Contee said in a press conference Thursday. “A concealed carry permit was issued in that case,” Contee said when asked if the permit was granted for the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537406-boebert-granted-concealed-carry-permit-in-dc