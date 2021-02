Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 20:58 Hits: 2

The GOP group from an Illinois county represented in Congress by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) has officially moved to censure the congressman for voting in favor of impeaching former President Trump last month. The La Salle County Republican...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/537408-illinois-county-gop-censures-kinzinger-over-trump-impeachment