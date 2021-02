Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 20:41 Hits: 3

Members of Congress are planning a host of actions to prevent the spread of violent extremism, but are waiting to see what the Pentagon's 60-day review of the issue produces.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/q-pFaUMa0g8/