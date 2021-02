Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 23:50 Hits: 0

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered hundreds of Pentagon advisory board members to resign this month as part of a broad review of the panels, essentially purging several dozen last-minute...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/pD6Pi88vzhA/