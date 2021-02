Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 21:34 Hits: 1

New York’s Republican House delegation is asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to subpoena New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) over the state’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. The lawmakers led by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) sent a letter...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537223-ny-republicans-want-justice-department-to-subpoena-cuomo-over-nursing-homes