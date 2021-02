Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 23:01 Hits: 5

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday dismissed Democrats pushing for her to lose her committee seats while also criticizing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).“They don’t even realize they’re helping me. I’m...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537241-greene-responds-to-democrats-they-dont-even-realize-theyre-helping-me