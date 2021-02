Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 20:18 Hits: 2

The House Committee on Rules is holding a hearing Wednesday afternoon to discuss whether to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committee assignments following controversial past comments and her bac...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/house/537209-watch-live-house-holds-hearing-on-whether-to-remove-greene-from-committees