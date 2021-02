Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 20:33 Hits: 2

President Biden's White House does not have the ability to access and release the visitor logs belonging to the Trump White House, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday."We cannot. That is...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/537216-white-house-says-it-cannot-release-trump-visitor-logs