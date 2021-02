Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021

Congressional leaders on Wednesday offered a final tribute to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer fatally injured while defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, as he received the rare distinction of lying in honor in the Rotunda...

