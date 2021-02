Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:47

The man seen at the Capitol riot last month wearing face paint and a fur hat with horns hasn't eaten anything in over a week because of the lack of organic food in the Washington, D.C., jail where he's being held, his law...

