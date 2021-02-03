Senate has deal to organize chamber, formalize Democratic control

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 10:18 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer confirmed Wednesday that he has reached an agreement with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on the organizing resolution for operation of the 50-50 Senate.

“I am happy to report this morning that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate,” Schumer said on the Senate floor during his leadership remarks. “We will pass the resolution through the Senate today, which means that committees can promptly set up and get to work with Democrats holding the gavels.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote gave Democrats control of the floor, but without a new organizing resolution, committees could not formally welcome new members and transfer control to Democrats from Republicans, who were in the majority in the previous congress.

