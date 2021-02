Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 18:06 Hits: 1

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Tuesday that he does not support increasing the minimum age to $15 an hour - a critical roadblock to including the proposal in the final coronavirus relief bill."No I'm not. I'm supp...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536977-machin-says-he-doesnt-support-raising-minimum-wage-to-15-per-hour