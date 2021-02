Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:15 Hits: 0

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a thorough outline of their legal case against former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, arguing that he incited the mob attack and bears direct responsibility for the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536918-impeachment-managers-say-trump-conduct-demands-conviction