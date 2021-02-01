Senate delays Mayorkas vote to Tuesday

Articles

The Senate will postpone a final vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, because of inclement weather.

The vote, which was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, will now be moved to Tuesday, according to a notice from the Senate cloakroom. The Senate will also hold a confirmation vote Tuesday on Pete Buttigieg’s nomination for Transportation secretary.

The delayed vote comes as Washington, D.C., is expected to see more snow on Monday.

The Senate voted to move forward on Mayorkas’ nomination on Thursday afternoon. He received support from Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Mayorkas, who served as DHS deputy secretary during the Obama administration, is a Cuban-born lawyer and one of the chief architects of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program.

Biden on Tuesday is set to announce immigration-related executive actions, including the introduction of a task force aimed at reuniting migrant families separated at the border by the Trump administration. Mayorkas is set to lead the task force.

Rollout of the task force was originally set for Friday but was delayed over objections from Senate Republicans to his nomination. It’s unclear whether the delay will affect timing for Biden’s announcement.

Sabrina Rodriguez contributed to this report.

