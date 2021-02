Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 23:52 Hits: 0

A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran accused, along with his son, of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chair Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box is imploring U.S. officials to block their extradition.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/BfwYeekvrfg/