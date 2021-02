Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 23:25 Hits: 1

The fallen Capitol Police officer who was fatally injured while trying to contain the violent mob that descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6 will receive the rare distinction of lying in the Rotunda starting Tuesday night. Officer Brian Sicknick...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536842-fallen-capitol-police-officer-to-lie-in-honor-in-rotunda