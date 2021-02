Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 03:10 Hits: 5

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) rejected a Democratic request on Monday to schedule a confirmation hearing next week for Merrick Garland, President Biden's pick to be attorney general.Though Democrats have the Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536874-graham-shoots-down-request-for-feb-8-merrick-garland-hearing