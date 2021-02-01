Marjorie Taylor Greene: I’m meeting with Trump ‘soon’

Articles

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Monday that she would soon be visiting former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Amid revelations of more inflammatory social media posts she has made and videos she’s produced, the controversial Georgia Republican has claimed to have Trump’s backing, saying last week that the former president had called her and supported her.

Trump’s team never confirmed the call. But during an interview with One America News on Monday, Greene went further, stating that she will be visiting him in person.

"But he's doing really well,” she added. “I'm excited to go visit him soon and continue to give him a call and talk to him frequently. Great news is, he supports me 100 percent, and I've always supported him. President Trump is always here for the people, and he's not going anywhere. So I look forward to, to joining him and what his future plans may be.”

Representatives for Trump did not return a request for comment. Nor did officials currently working with the former president. Reached for comment about whether there would actually be a meeting, a spokesperson for Greene replied: "The Congresswoman said it on tape... There’s nothing to confirm here. We do not discuss the details of private conversations of Rep. MTG."

Greene has always been a lightning rod, owing to her embrace of the QAnon movement. She recently came under fire, however, for old tweets claiming that Zionist space lasers were responsible for California wildfires, for past videos in which she questioned whether mass shootings were false flag operations, and for liking posts that appeared to endorse the killing of Democrats.

Greene has insisted, throughout, that she has the backing of Trump. And she, in turn, has continued to stress her support of him, calling his upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate a “ridiculous circus.”

