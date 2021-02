Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 00:08 Hits: 9

Former President Trump on Sunday announced a new legal defense team for his Senate impeachment trial, a day after it was reported that his previous lead attorney and four others would no longer represent him....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536695-trump-announces-new-impeachment-legal-team-after-resignations