Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 02:37 Hits: 4

Butch Bowers, the lead attorney who was slated to represent former President Trump during his second impeachment trial in just more than a week, has left the legal team along with four other members, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/536641-top-trump-impeachment-lawyer-bowers-leaves-team-report