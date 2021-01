Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 00:54 Hits: 4

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus. “This afternoon U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch received a positive test result for COVID-19 after...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536639-democratic-lawmaker-vaccinated-for-covid-19-tests-positive