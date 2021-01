Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 22:00 Hits: 4

Democrats are mulling how to reshape the federal judiciary after Republicans moved at record speed to confirm conservative judges over the past four years.Former President Trump, aided by a GOP-controlled Senate, s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536583-democrats-weigh-expanding-lower-courts-after-trump-blitz