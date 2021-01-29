Photos of the week ending January 29, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 11:37 Hits: 6

The D.C. mayor got her vaccine, the article of impeachment was delivered to the Senate and National Guard troops remain.

All that and more in this week’s edition of photos of the week as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5921601 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5921601" ); playerInstance_5921601.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/a04E4phC", }) var playerInstance_5921601 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5921601" ); playerInstance_5921601.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/a04E4phC", })

Nurse Rishea Casselle prepares a COVID-19 vaccine during Mayor Muriel Bowser’s vaccination event at the Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sergeant First Class Curtis McGuire of the Nevada National Guard carries a guidon for Delta Co. 1-221st Cavalry in the Ohio Clock Corridor during a tour of the Capitol on Monday before the unit returned to Las Vegas. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)National Guard troops look up at the Rotunda during a tour of the Capitol on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)House Clerk Cheryl Johnson and Acting House Sergeant at Arms Tim Blodgett lead the House managers procession to deliver the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump from the House to the Senate on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A Republican Senate staffer helps set up flags for the Senate Republican lunch in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Rick Scott , R-Fla., questions Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, nominee for Secretary of Commerce, during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Thom Tillis , R-N.C., who recently had foot surgery, rolls past a Senate subway after a vote in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Pennsylvania National Guard troops stand at ease as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., leaves the Senate floor on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., arrives for her weekly news conference in the Capitol on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Raphael Warnock , D-Ga., talks with Sen. Patrick Leahy , D-Vt., as they make their way to the Senate floor for a vote on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending January 29, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/29/photos-of-the-week-ending-january-29-2021/