Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 21:31 Hits: 1

Two first-term Democratic lawmakers on Friday announced plans to introduce legislation next week formally censuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and demanding her resignation in response to her supportĀ of social media posts threatening...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536541-democratic-lawmakers-to-introduce-resolution-censuring-greene-calling-for