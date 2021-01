Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 21:20 Hits: 3

A judge in New York on Friday ordered a law firm serving as counsel to the Trump Organization to turn over documents related to the former president's business to the state's attorney general.New York State Supreme...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/536543-judge-orders-tax-lawyers-to-hand-over-trump-organization-docs-to-ny