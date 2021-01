Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 19:30 Hits: 11

Starting in mid-2016 after Trump won the presidential nomination, the old Grand Old Party whittled away, and the "big tent" was exclusively used for MAGA rallies.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/536426-leaving-the-gop-after-46-years-and-feeling-politically-homeless