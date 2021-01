Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 19:08 Hits: 2

The bomber aircraft departed from Barksdale Air Force base in Louisiana for the mission, which was designed to deter aggression in the region.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/Kxw4-zc6ngA/