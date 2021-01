Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 21:14 Hits: 2

The bill expands on legislation passed in 2019 to guarantee 12 weeks of paid leave for new parents in the federal workforce.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/8G57qkM7H_Q/