Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) suggested Thursday that there should be a small tax on stock market trades after the market was disrupted by amateur traders suddenly buying large shares of GameStop stock. Amateur online traders fueled...

