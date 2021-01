Articles

Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of former President Trump’s most ardent supporters, took aim at House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) on her own turf Thursday, holding a rally calling for her ouster.Hundreds gathered outside the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536406-gaetz-takes-aim-at-cheney-at-rally-in-her-home-state