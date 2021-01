Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 21:38 Hits: 3

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday took to Twitter to comment on GameStop's recent stock surge spurred by amateur investors, with Warren criticizing hedge funds and wealthy investors "dismayed" by the Game...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536179-elizabeth-warren-weighs-in-on-the-gamestop-stock-surge