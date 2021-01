Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:02 Hits: 0

More than 40 lawmakers signed onto a letter this week urging Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, to make abolishing the death penalty a priority if he is confirmed.Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) said he and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536135-over-40-lawmakers-sign-letter-urging-merrick-garland-to-prioritize-abolishing