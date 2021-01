Articles

A video surfaced Wednesday that shows Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) taunting David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., on Capitol Hill and calling him a "coward....

