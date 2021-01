Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 16:26 Hits: 0

House Republicans are pushing back against efforts to repeal the Hyde Amendment, vowing not to support any funding bill that includes language permitting the use of federal funding for abortion. A group of 200 House GOP lawmakers led by...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535863-house-republicans-vow-not-to-support-spending-bills-that-repeal-hyde-amendment