Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 22:27 Hits: 0

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) expressed support for violence against Democrats before running for Congress, according to a CNN KFile investigation of posts and comments from the congresswoman’s Facebook page. Greene frequently endorsed...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535981-marjorie-taylor-greene-expressed-support-on-facebook-for-violence-against