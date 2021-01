Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 20:27 Hits: 2

The Senate sent a strong signal Tuesday that there are not nearly enough votes to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial when only five GOP senators rejected an effort by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to declare the loo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535925-senate-rejects-paul-effort-to-declare-trump-impeachment-trial