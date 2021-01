Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 15:51 Hits: 6

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer's attempt to join the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) was unsuccessful after Newsmax withdrew his application."Newsmax already had two correspondents th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/535855-newsmax-rescinds-spicers-white-house-correspondents-association-application