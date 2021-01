Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 18:09 Hits: 4

A tribute for Capitol Police officers who battled a violent pro-Trump mob has been tabbed with political messages criticizing Republicans who backed challenges to Electoral College results.Over the weekend, someone taped small strips of paper...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535705-capitol-police-tribute-turns-political