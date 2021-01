Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 12:51 Hits: 9

Dominion Voting Systems on Monday filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani alleging that the former New York City mayor spread numerous defamatory statements about the voting machine company while he helped lead former Presi...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/535633-dominion-voting-systems-files-13b-defamation-suit-against-giuliani