Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 20:58 Hits: 2

Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday that her efforts to advise then-President Trump about the pandemic were complicated by people presenting him with "a parallel set of data....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/535596-birx-someone-was-delivering-a-parallel-set-of-data-to-trump