Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 04:13 Hits: 8

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke with Rep. Marjorie Greene (R-Ga.) about her efforts to move impeachment articles against newly-inaugurated President Biden.In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, McCarthy said he...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535513-mccarthy-says-he-talked-to-marjorie-taylor-greene-about-her-impeachment