Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021

Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) says he’d be willing to give $1,400 stimulus checks to people who receive the coronavirus vaccine. In a Thursday interview with Yahoo Live, Stivers discussed issues Republicans can work on with President...

