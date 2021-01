Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:35 Hits: 6

The anti-Trump political action group The Lincoln Project released a new ad on Friday hitting Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) over her support for former President Trump, referring to the congresswoman as "just another sad Trump apologist." The ad...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/535442-lincoln-project-hits-stefanik-in-new-ad-over-support-for-trump