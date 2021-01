Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 18:46 Hits: 6

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) said Friday she did not vote for former President Trump in November's election but pledged she would stay in the Senate Republican Conference, once again ruling out the possibility of caucus...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535433-murkowski-didnt-vote-for-trump-wont-join-democrats