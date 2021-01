Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 17:06 Hits: 4

The Interior Department took swift action to deliver on President Biden's campaign pledge to block oil and gas drilling on public lands, freezing such leases for the next 60 days.An order signed ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/535224-bidens-interior-dept-temporary-blocks-drilling-on-public-lands